Coyote sightings increase in the South Bay

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A coyote was caught on camera tugging and gnawing away at the drip system of a San Jose home.

The scene captured on Bryan Thayer’s home security video early Monday morning.

“He’s having fun,” Thayer said. “I don’t really know what to do, so I’ll wait until spring.”

Thayer said the coyote has been making sporadic night time visits to the neighborhood near Almaden Lake over the last month.

Thayer and his neighbors have not become concerned by the visits, but they’re making sure they’re more aware.

“People don’t really want to see it get put down or see it get taken,” Thayer said. “I don’t think that’s what people are hoping.”

Wildlife experts say South Bay coyote sightings are becoming more common in residential areas, and in some cases too common for comfort.

“We keep building on the habitat in which the coyotes live and so they are forced closer to us,” Laura Hawkins said.

Hawkins with the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley said the video shows the coyote has a penchant for being playful.

But Hawkins warns not to mistake its fun as an invitation to engage.

It’s still a wild animal.

“They really don’t want to be close to us they’d rather not be,” she said. “Take precautions.”

The tug of war ends with the coyote calling it quits.

Thayer is left with a couple hundred dollar repair job, but he’s not holding any hard feelings.

“At the end of the day it’s an animal,” he said. “If it was a person it’s a different story, so I can’t really do anything.”