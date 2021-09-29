Coyote spotted in Daly City backyard

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Daly City are warning residents after a coyote was spotted on Wednesday, just one day after a mountain lion was seen nearby.

Around 3:25 p.m., police posted to Twitter alerting residents that a mountain lion may have been seen in a backyard on the 4200 block of Callan Boulevard.

However, police then confirmed that it was actually a coyote.

UPDATE!! It was actually a coyote. https://t.co/zKacDsiKQV — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) September 29, 2021

On Tuesday, a mountain lion was spotted in a backyard not too far from Wednesday’s location, police said.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Callan Boulevard. The Department of Fish and Game also responded and informed residents that the scene was cleared but to be careful as the mountain lion slipped away from the yard.

Authorities warn residents with pets not to go in backyards or walk outside.

No other details have been released at this time.