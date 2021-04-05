Coyote spotted in San Mateo County town

COLMA, Calif. (KRON) — A coyote was spotted in Colma on Monday morning.

The town tweeted out the warning around 8 a.m.

It was found in Sterling Park.

The town said to keep a closer eye on pets and be aware. “Please remember to be careful and never approach or feed wildlife.”

Coyote sighting (Courtesy: Town of Colma)

According to the Humane Society of the United States, coyotes may mistake small, unattended pets as prey or attack large dogs they view as threats to territory or dens.

However, most coyotes avoid people, the humane society said.