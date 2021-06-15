Coyote spotted in South San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Coyotes have recently been spotted out and about in South San Francisco.
Here are some tips if you come into contact with a coyote:
- Do not feed or attempt to tame coyotes.
- Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.
- Install motion-sensitive lighting near your home.
- Trim ground-level shrubbery (to reduce hiding places).
- Know that coyotes are more active in the spring, when they are feeding and protecting their young.
If you see a coyote, wildlife experts urge you to report it.