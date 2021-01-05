Coyote spotted near Lafayette reservoir

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – A wild coyote was spotted in a Lafayette neighborhood.

Around noon on Tuesday, a KRON4 viewer sent us photos of the coyote spotted near the Lafayette Reservoir Recreation Area.

“I had just gotten in my car and shut the door when I heard a howling noise and then saw this huge dude walk by. He’s got to be at least 55+ lbs.”

