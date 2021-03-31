Crackdown on illegal sideshows, street racing in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A new battle plan is taking shape to crackdown on illegal sideshows in San Jose.

It’s not just sideshows — Illegal street racing is also on the rise.

San Jose leaders say illegal sideshows are getting bigger all the time and more dangerous.

Seven people have died in connection with sideshows and street racing since 2015.

Last month, there were reports of gunfire at a sideshow in a residential neighborhood off Leigh Avenue.

They left behind more than a hundred shell casings and snarled traffic for hours.

Enough is enough, says city councilmember Maya Esparza.

Up until now, enforcement efforts have targeted participants, their vehicles, and spectators. Esparza is leading the effort to pass a new city ordinance that would go after the promoters of the sideshows.

Since sideshows often pull police away from regular patrol duties, it’s been suggested a full-time enforcement team should be funded.

Aside from a new, tougher ordinance, barriers and other deterrents will be erected in areas where the sideshow and racing are occurring to say nothing of the burned rubber visible across the city.

Despite numerous arrests and impounded vehicles, the situation is out of control says Esparza, who points out that many of the sideshow participants and organizers are from out of town.