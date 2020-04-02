Craneway Pavilion in Richmond to be converted into federal medical facility for coronavirus patients

RICHMOND (KRON) – Contra Costa County officials on Thursday announced they are working with federal and state officials to convert the Craneway Pavilion into a medical station for coronavirus patients.

Officials said the goal of the 250-bed temporary medical facility is to be open and ready to receive patients by the third week of April, when health experts predict the Bay Area will see COVID-19 cases begin to peak.

Beds and medical supplies are being brought in by the National Guard this week.

The federal medical station would serve as an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients who don’t need ICU-level care.

It would be used only in the event local hospitals lack capacity to handle a surge of virus cases.

The County is in charge of coordinating medical staffing of the site, while equipment and supplies are provided by the federal government.

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt stated that “The Craneway played an essential part in winning World War II. Today it is being repurposed to fight another global war. This facility will help not only our local communities but contribute to the overall effort to contain COVID-19.”

The Craneway Pavilion, located in the Ford Building, was a Ford Auto Plant from 1928 to 1956 and switched to assembling jeeps, tanks and military vehicles during World War II.

