FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two lanes on Interstate-880 southbound were blocked by a crash in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to a 511 alert.

The location of the crash is north of Fremont Boulevard on I-880. The two right lanes were blocked. There were also injuries reported in the crash, but authorities have not specified how severe they are.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as there will be delays. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRON4 for updates.