(KRON) — A crash caused severe traffic delays on the San Mateo Bridge and State Route 92 in Foster City Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of CA-92. The right and center lanes are currently blocked, and drivers are told to expect delays.

The current drive time from Interstate 880 to Highway 101 on the bridge is estimated at 120 minutes.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.