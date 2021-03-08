Crash, closures were due to sideshow activity: Fairfield police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Police say a car crash and road closures on Saturday night were related to attempted sideshow activities in Solano County.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers were patrolling areas that are hot spots for sideshows. They found large groups of vehicles gathered in parking lots and had them move onto the freeway.

Later that night, as the group of vehicles were driving on Vanden Road towards Fairfield, police said a 23-year-old suspect “passed unsafely on Vanden Road near One Lake and struck an unrelated vehicle head on at high speed.”

The crash closed the road for several hours starting from around 10:30 p.m. Suspect Christian Placencia’s passenger was seriously injured, police said, and Placencia is facing several charges including a felony for reckless driving causing injury.

The suspect and the other car’s driver had minor injuries, according to police.

Police said the group of vehicles kept driving after the crash, with police attempting to block them on Highway 12. They said “a group of several hundred subjects shut down Pennsylvania and Highway 12.”

With the help of California Highway Patrol Air, Fairfield police officers broke up the crowd but they continued on I-80 out of Fairfield for sideshow activities in other areas.