Crash in Vallejo kills 66-year-old bicyclist

VALLEJO (KRON) – Early Saturday morning a bicyclist was killed after a collision with a vehicle.

Vallejo Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Saturday morning when a 2012 Toyota Prius struck a 66-year-old Vallejo resident.

Police say the Prius was heading north on Fairgrounds Drive when he struck the victim who was going west.

The driver was a 25-year-old man from American Canyon.

Police say the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident.

A preliminary toxicology screen revealed the victim had multiple drugs and alcohol in his system.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Waylon Boyce of the Vallejo Police Department (707) 648-4013.

Latest Headlines: