Tanker crash shuts down I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) – Both directions of I-80 in Vacaville are shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a possible explosive tank.

According to CHP, a tanker carrying highly explosive gas crashed in the area of Cherry Glenn and the off-ramp.

The crash was reported a little after 6 a.m.

A tow truck is currently at the scene and fire crews have responded.

No estimated time of reopening has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

