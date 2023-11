(KRON) — A crash is blocking the center lanes of southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says that a severe traffic alert has been issued for the incident.

Lanes are blocked north of West A Street in Hayward. Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.