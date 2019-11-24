Crash on San Mateo Bridge results in major injuries

(KRON) – A two-car collision on the San Mateo bridge on Saturday has resulted in major injuries, according to officials.
Redwood City Area units were dispatched to westbound SR-92, half a mile west of the Toll Plaza.
A black Volkswagen Jetta sedan was parked on the right-hand shoulder when a white Toyota Corolla sedan was driving just west of the Toll Plaza.
Preliminary investigation shows that the white Toyota drifted into the right-hand shoulder and crashed into the back of the Volkswagen, severely injuring the girl in the car.
She was transported to a hospital.
The driver of the Toyota was an 18-year-old male, he was in pain but wasn’t transported.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.
