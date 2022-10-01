WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A crash caused an intersection to be shut down Saturday evening in Walnut Creek. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on N. California Boulevard and Civic Drive where police are advising the public to avoid the area.

At least one person is injured, according to an eyewitness at the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no timetable on when the intersection will reopen. The crash happened about four blocks south of the Walnut Creek BART station.

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.

Bay City News contributed to this report.