Crash investigation underway in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after two cars were involved in a crash Friday in Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek police shut down eastbound lanes to investigate the incident which happened in the area of Ygnacio Valley Road and Oak Grove Road just before 9 a.m.

KRON4 reporter Maureen Kelly, who is at the scene, said one car had a smashed window and hood dented and what appeared to be blood.

A second car towed from the scene was also smashed.

At this time, it appears at least one car involved smashed through a retaining wall.

Wow. Looks like at least one car in that accident on Ygnacio Valley Road smashed thru a retaining wall. I’ve got a call into @walnutcreekpd . @kron4news pic.twitter.com/qnP6HeUQSJ — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) October 15, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.