Creating a family through surrogacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For many women, pregnancy and becoming a mother can be straight forward. But for many others, the process can be much more difficult or even impossible.

These days there are many other, non-traditional ways to make a family though, and on this Mother’s Day we’re getting the scoop on surrogacy.

Brooke Kimbrough is the President and Cofounder of Roots Surrogacy.

It’s an agency that connects people in the Bay Area and across California to build their families through surrogacy.

It was created after Brooke herself became a surrogate for a single, gay dad in San Francisco several years ago. She says it’s not for everyone, but can be a beautiful way to build a family.