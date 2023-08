(KRON) — Santa Rosa police officers found a credit card skimmer at a 7-Eleven store Saturday afternoon.

The skimming device was found on a pin pad at the front register. The store is located on Piner Road. Police say it was installed by three suspects when the employees were distracted.

The device was on the pin pad for around 24 hours before it was discovered. The store is working to notify any cardholders who may have been skimmed.