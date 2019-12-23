Credit card skimmer seized after being found at San Anselmo gas station

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) – During the holiday season, state and county officials expect to see increased credit card skimmers at the gas pumps.

Most recently, a Marin County inspector found an illegal credit card skimming device at a San Anselmo gas station.

It was found at the “Gas and Shop” on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

Thieves are stealing your credit and debit card information through hidden devices at the gas pumps.

“Terrible, I mean people become vulnerable and I believe it because I’ve seen all kinds of characters at this station,” Meir Schneider said.

The illegal device is one of 286 gas skimmers found and confiscated in a statewide sweep this year.

Skimmers are used to gain access to unsuspecting customers’ credit and debit card numbers, pins, and zip codes.

When pulling up to the pump, experts advise drivers to use credit cards instead of debit cards.

Also, take a close look at the pump, use pumps closest to the clerk window and pay inside with cash or card.

“I just try not to spread credit card around too loosely,” Sarah Spector said.

The best advice is to always pay with cash.

Customers should also be wary of card skimmers while shopping.

“I mean this is a small place. Let’s talk about Target and some other places. Too many of them, I mean we’re all vulnerable and those people are really evil because people are not technically advanced. I’m not technically advanced so to think somebody would take advantage of me, that’s a terrible thing,” Schneider said.