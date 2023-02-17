MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two credit card skimmers were found at a Morgan Hill bank on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Morgan Hill Police Department.

MHPD was dispatched to Bank of America at 200 Cochrane Plaza to investigate skimmers found on two separate ATMs. A bank employee inspected the area and found a small camera hidden above the ATM keypad. View images related to the skimming investigation below.

The skimming incident was the latest in Morgan Hill, where a total of six skimmers have been found at two Bank of America locations over the past two weeks, police said. In August, two Romanians were arrested in Morgan Hill after they were found with a skimming device.

Skimmers are often attached to credit card readers and are used to collect a person’s card information and PIN number. Police advised citizens to check for alignment issues on card readers for possible skimmers.

No suspects have been identified in connection with Thursday’s incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact MHPD Detective Tony Reis at (669) 253-4995 or email Tony.Reis@morganhillca.gov.