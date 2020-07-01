Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Crews at scene of brushfire near Highway 92

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: CHP Redwood City

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) – Motorists are being advised to avoid the area of state Highway 92 in both directions at the Ralston exit in San Mateo due to a brushfire Tuesday evening. 

The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department is at the scene.

Residents on social media are reporting heavy smoke.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Officials are asking the public to “limit calls to 911 regarding the fire unless it is an emergency.”

Check back for updates as this is developing.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News