Crews at scene of brushfire near Highway 92

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) – Motorists are being advised to avoid the area of state Highway 92 in both directions at the Ralston exit in San Mateo due to a brushfire Tuesday evening.
The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department is at the scene.
Residents on social media are reporting heavy smoke.
Officials are asking the public to “limit calls to 911 regarding the fire unless it is an emergency.”
Check back for updates as this is developing.
