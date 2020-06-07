Crews gain control of 150-acre fire reported in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews battled a 150-acre fire in Sonoma County, according to CAL Fire.

As of 6:10 p.m., the fire is out.

The fire was reported off of Stage Gulch Road and Lakeville Highway, north of Lakeville in Sonoma County.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #GulchFire off of Stage Gulch Road and Lakeville Highway, North of Lakeville in Sonoma County is 150 acres. pic.twitter.com/8Gc6ElT8yD — Jonathan Cox (@firechiefcox) June 7, 2020

