Crews gain control of 150-acre fire reported in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews battled a 150-acre fire in Sonoma County, according to CAL Fire.
As of 6:10 p.m., the fire is out.
The fire was reported off of Stage Gulch Road and Lakeville Highway, north of Lakeville in Sonoma County.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story
