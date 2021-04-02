Crews battle 2-alarm fire burning on railroad tracks in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire in Oakland Friday night, according to authorities.

The fire is burning near the 9100 and 9400 block of San Leandro Street on the railroad tracks.

More than 35 firefighters are on scene.

Officials are encouraging nearby residents to stay indoors and away from the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported and no other details are being released at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.