Crews battle 25 acre grass fire in Cordelia

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Fire crews battled a four-alarm fire in Cordelia Friday afternoon.

The grass fire erupted at around 12:42 p.m. and was burning near Cordelia Road at Lopes Road, according to fire officials.

As of 3:15 p.m., emergency officials said forward progress of the fire was stopped. Evacuations were also lifted.

Cordelia Road remained closed for hours as cleanup crews were in the area.

The fire burned a total of 25 acres.

Fifty homes were evacuated because of the fire.

Fire officials told KRON4 the wind is blowing the fire away from residences.

“We had 27 engines, a helicopter, and two anchors from Cal Fire and just about every resource from Solano County was on scene here for a while,” said Fairfield Fire Battalion Chief John Sturdee.

No word on how the fire started, but high winds coupled with low humidity means an alarming increase in fire danger.

“Definitely the heat, the winds, the humidity played a factor in this,” Sturdee said. “This is particular fire is very rocky with rough terrain so it was difficult to fight.”

Firefighters say the biggest message with this fire, is to always be prepared.

“We always recommend you have a go bag that’s ready to go with medications, important documents, any pictures that people may be a value to them,” Sturdee said. “You know, pet supplies, food for your animals if need be and know how you’re going to escape, what route you’re going to take.”

4-alarm fire in Cordelia seen from I-80. pic.twitter.com/MdCk6MCqbR— Kayla E. Galloway (@kaylaegalloway) June 7, 2019

Cordelia / Fairfield | 2nd Alarm Vegetation Fire | Cordelia Rd / Lopes Rd | #LopesCordeliaFire 1/2 acre Moderate ROS | 12:42— Solano County Fire 🇺🇸 (@SolanoFire) June 7, 2019

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES