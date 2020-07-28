Crews battle 5-alarm structure fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Crews are battling a 5-alarm fire that has spread to multiple buildings near 14th and Shotwell Monday morning.

Authorities said there are live wires in the area.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, this fire is impacting one of its locations on 14th Street. All staff have been safely evacuated, officials said.

Right now Erie is closed as well as Folsom to Van Ness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: