Crews battle blaze burning at South Bay recycling facility

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning at a recycling facility near San Jose.

Around 12:44 p.m. on Monday, crews responded to Dixon Landing Road where the fire broke out.

Firefighters from San Jose, Milpitas and Fremont fire departments are on the scene.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

No other details have been released.

Check back for information as KRON4 learns more.

Fremont firefighters are assisting @SJFD with a fire at a recycling facility on Dixon Landing Rd in San Jose. The facility is located on the border of Fremont, Milpitas and San Jose. pic.twitter.com/bnFKl0WwGY — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 25, 2020

Latest Stories: