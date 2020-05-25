Live Now
Crews battle blaze burning at South Bay recycling facility

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning at a recycling facility near San Jose.

Around 12:44 p.m. on Monday, crews responded to Dixon Landing Road where the fire broke out.

Firefighters from San Jose, Milpitas and Fremont fire departments are on the scene.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

No other details have been released.

Check back for information as KRON4 learns more.

