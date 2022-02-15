Crews extinguish fire at Oakland Housing Authority Building

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews responded to a fire at an Oakland Housing Authority Building residential tower on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the 2nd alarm fire was burning at 7th and Market Streets.

Crews were attacking the fire from the 6th and 7th floors.

The Oakland Fire Department says the fire is now extinguished.

Officials say four people were taken to the hospital to be treated, including two fire officials.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for details as KRON4 learns more.