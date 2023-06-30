(KRON) — Crews are responding to a structure fire Friday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at an unnamed religious center on the 1100 block of University Avenue.

As of 2:10 p.m., the fire has been knocked down and was upgraded to a second alarm, per SJFD. No injuries were reported at this time. As of 2:30 p.m., the fire is “under control,” and SJFD said firefighters will remain on scene for another hour.

SJFD first tweeted about the fire at 1:50 p.m. Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area at this time. SJFD tweeted photos of the scene (below).

(San Jose Fire Department) (San Jose Fire Department)

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.