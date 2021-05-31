Crews battle fire burning in CZU Lightning Complex burn area

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a fire burning near a trail within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area on Monday.
Around 3 p.m., Cal Fire CZU crews responded to the area near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail.
Just before 5 p.m., fire officials reported that the fire had burned about 4-acres off of Gazos Creek and North Escape Roads.
The fire is moving at a slow rate-of-spread, according to crews.
Around 6:15 p.m., officials say the fire is 3.41 acres and now 60% contained.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
Check back for updates as this is developing.