Crews battle fire burning in CZU Lightning Complex burn area

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a fire burning near a trail within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area on Monday.

Around 3 p.m., Cal Fire CZU crews responded to the area near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail.

Just before 5 p.m., fire officials reported that the fire had burned about 4-acres off of Gazos Creek and North Escape Roads.

The fire is moving at a slow rate-of-spread, according to crews.

Around 6:15 p.m., officials say the fire is 3.41 acres and now 60% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.

