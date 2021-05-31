Crews battle fire burning in CZU Lightning Complex burn area

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a fire burning near a trail within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area on Monday.

Around 3 p.m., Cal Fire CZU crews responded to the area near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail.

UPDATE: The #HihnFire is an estimated 4 acres, burning off Gazos Creek & N Escape Rds. It was reported just before 3pm, and is within #CZULightningComplex burn. CAL FIRE, @BoulderCreekFD Bonny Doon Fire & Santa Cruz County responding. Slow rate-of-spread. @AlertWildfire #CaWx pic.twitter.com/ZAkVogRbKf — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 31, 2021

Just before 5 p.m., fire officials reported that the fire had burned about 4-acres off of Gazos Creek and North Escape Roads.

The fire is moving at a slow rate-of-spread, according to crews.

Around 6:15 p.m., officials say the fire is 3.41 acres and now 60% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.