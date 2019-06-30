Crews battle fire burning near HWY 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Crews have contained the fire that was burning near Highway 101 in San Jose on Saturday evening.

The San Jose Fire Department said a large trash fire began burning at Mabury Road around 5 p.m. at a Corporation Yard.

Units are on scene of a large trash fire at the Mabury Rd Corp yard. Smoke is drifting across Hwy 101, so please drive carefully! pic.twitter.com/3f4vDZhcdD — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 30, 2019

The department says trash was accumulated in this area from the cleanup and removal of a homeless encampment.

It is suspected that a flammable material in the pile got too hot causing the fire to start. At this time, the fire department does not believe arson was a factor.

Officials say no buildings were impacted from the fire.

When the fire first began, smoke was drifting over Highway 101 causing traffic to slow down.

Crews will remain on the scene for a few hours to go through the pile of trash and ensure that it does not start up again.