Crews battle fire off I-580 near Mountain House

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (KRON) – Fire crews are battling a fire near Mountain House on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say the fire is burning off of Interstate 580 west of Grant Line Road.

The westbound lanes were blocked off temporarily, but the California Highway Patrol says all lanes have since been reopened.

Authorities ask drivers to be cautious and reduce your speed as heavy smoke is in the area.

No injuries were reported and officials say that homes were not threatened.

No other details have been released at this time.

