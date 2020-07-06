Crews battle fires burning across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are responding to multiple fires across the Bay Area on Monday afternoon.

Benicia

A fire is burning in Benicia near the Interstate 680 and 780 split, according to authorities.

Around 1:22 p.m. a tree was reportedly burning on the right-hand side near the E. Fifth Street offramp.

The blaze got closed to a storage lot for new vehicles, according to the CHP.

The California Highway Patrol in Solano County reported that I-680 southbound has been closed at the Benicia Bridge.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Rodeo

A fast-moving grass fire is burning along Interstate-80 eastbound on Monday afternoon which caused the number 4 lane to close.

The fire is burning near the Cummings Skyway offramp.

Contra Costa Fire reported that the fire has grown to 60 acres and Cal Fire Air is assisting at this time.

It was first reported around 1:54 p.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening the lane at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

ConFire working a grass fire East of Highway 80 between Cummings & Willow Approximately 60 acres. Cal Fire Air Attack assisting. pic.twitter.com/rvGqoxchpX — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 6, 2020

