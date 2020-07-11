Crews battle grass fire burning 55 acres in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews in Santa Clara County are battling a grass fire that has grown to 55-acres, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out near Mount Hamilton Road and Crothers Road.

Fire officials originally reported that the fire had burned more than seven acres, but has since grown to about 55-acres.

Officials say no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Fire crews from Cal Fire and San Jose Fire are on the scene at this time.

Check back for more information as this is developing.

UPDATE: Crews making excellent progress on the fire. Estimated 55 acres. No structures threatened or evacuations. Extended overhaul expected. pic.twitter.com/jXBjIxNLeE — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 11, 2020

Firefighters at scene of a vegetation fire Crothers Rd, San Jose(Santa Clara County). CAL FIRE and San Jose Fire at scene reporting 45 acres with a potential of 100. Additional engines, helicopters, and air tankers ordered. #Alumfire pic.twitter.com/GYPpv9EswW — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 11, 2020

