Crews battle grass fire burning 55 acres in San Jose

Photo: AlertWildfire, NWS Bay Area Twitter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews in Santa Clara County are battling a grass fire that has grown to 55-acres, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out near Mount Hamilton Road and Crothers Road.

Fire officials originally reported that the fire had burned more than seven acres, but has since grown to about 55-acres.

Officials say no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Fire crews from Cal Fire and San Jose Fire are on the scene at this time.

Check back for more information as this is developing.

