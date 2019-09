LIVERMORE (KRON) – Crews battled a grass fire burning in Alameda County, on Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire was burning at Mines Road in Livermore.

Cal Fire crews have since been able to fully contain the 11.2-acre fire.

Officials say the fire was burning at a moderate to dangerous rate moving uphill.

Crews remain on the scene to clean up the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.