SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters responded to a grass fire burning in San Jose on Monday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire officials, the fire started in the area of Sierra Road and Varner Court.

The fire has burned 8-acres and is moving at a slow rate, fire officials say.

Additional engines have been requested to assist.

#SierraIC [Update] Per CAL FIRE Air Attack 460 out of Hollister, 8 acres in grass, slow rate of spread. Cancelling fixed wing and continuing ground resources. @SJFD pic.twitter.com/36yHhxPnci — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 11, 2021

