WOODSIDE (KRON) – Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire burning in San Mateo County.

The fire burned about three acres of heavy ground fuels in Huddart Park, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities say the forward progress of the fire has been stopped but crews will remain on scene for at least 24 hours.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

There were no reports of civilians injuries or structures damaged.

Officials say the smoke could be seen from Highway 280 in the Redwood City area.