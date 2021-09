VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are on the scene of a grass fire burning in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon.

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department posted to Twitter at 4:23 p.m. reporting the blaze.

The fire broke out off of Goheen Circle, according to officials.

Around 4:38 p.m., it was upgraded to 4-alarms.

Crews from Rodeo-Hercules Fire are also responding to the scene.

E78 | Mutual Aid | Vallejo



E78 on scene of a vegetation fire off of Goheen Circle. @VallejoFire — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) September 21, 2021

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back as KRON4 learns more.