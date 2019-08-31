Breaking News
Crews battle grass fire on EB I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) – Fire crews in the East Bay are battling a car fire that turned into a brush fire on 580 eastbound near the Altamont Pass.

The fire has been contained at 25 acres in the area of North Flynn Road.

CHP has issued a traffic alert and they have closed lanes three lanes with no estimated time of reopening, so do expect some delay if you are heading that way.

A viewer, Brian Patrick, sent in video that shows a red car on fire on the side of the road.

Crews are battling fire and smoke on the hillside adjacent to the car.

Check back for more details as KRON4 learns more.

