Crews battle house fire burning in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire burning in Oakland on Tuesday night.

According to Oakland Firefighters, the fire broke out in the 800 block of 20th Street at a two-story residential building.

Officials say the blaze is exposed to multiple buildings.

20th Street- heavy fire conditions and multiple exposure buildings.

Command pulling interior crews out of the main fire building. #oakland pic.twitter.com/YNCLjO1Nyp — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 7, 2021

Crews have been pulled out of the building engulfed in flames and are trying to make sure it does not spread to nearby homes.

No word on injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.