Crews battle house fire in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a structure fire in Livermore early Monday.
The fire was reported in the area of Bucksin Road near Bluebell Drive and Belgium Street around 5:25 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest News Headlines:
- Dog dies after being left in hot car by owner while she shopped at Walmart
- KFC testing plant-based Beyond fried ‘chicken’
- WATCH: Thieves make off with $4 million in daylight heist at celebrity jeweler
- 19 states including California sue over rollback of child immigrant protections
- Alligator walks across green on Florida golf course