Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Crews battle massive warehouse fire at San Francisco’s Pier 45

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Crews battled a massive fire that broke out Saturday morning at San Francisco’s Pier 45.

The San Francisco Fire Department first reported the 1-alarm fire around 4:23 a.m.

The blaze quickly spread to a 4-alarm fire.

Crews responded to the area of Taylor and Jones Street and remain on scene at this time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Check back for more details as this is developing.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News