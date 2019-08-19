Junkyard fire burned 14 vehicles near Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Firefighters battled a blaze burning at a junkyard near Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon.

Crews say the fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and was put out by 7 p.m.

The fire was reported on Scenic Avenue, just south of city limits.

Officials say the fire burned 14 vehicles, including four trucks that were part of a fleet being repaired.

Welding work was being done on one of the trucks when something ignited. Officials say gasoline was in the area.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department says the smoke could be seen from Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County Fire District had ordered shelter-in-place due to hazardous smoke, but it has since been lifted.

The areas it impacted were south of Todd Road, north of Golf Course Drive, east of Stony Point Road, west of Snyder and Petaluma Hill Road.

SMART trains delays were also reported in the Santa Rosa area.

Fire officials say no one was injured.