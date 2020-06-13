Live Now
Crews battle possible arson fires in Larkspur, homes evacuated

LARKSPUR, Calif. (BCN) – A series of possible arson fires burning in Larkspur Saturday morning have prompted authorities to evacuate nearby homes, officials said.

One blaze is burning near Holly and Hawthorne avenues, the other in the Creekside area, Marin authorities said in a 7 a.m. alert.

Homes around both fires have been evacuated.

Central Marin police and fire officials are investigating the blazes as possible arson and are searching for a suspect.

