SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews responded to a three-alarm commercial fire in San Leandro Tuesday night, the Alameda County Fire Department said. Video shared by ACFD showed large flames coming from a building.

The fire was reported at a building on 139th Avenue and Washington Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. The Oakland Fire Department assisted ACFD with its response.

This is a developing response. Stay tuned for updates.