Crews battling 4-alarm fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire quickly turned into a 4-alarm fire in San Jose as crews continue to battle the blaze.

The San Jose Fire Department first reported a 3-alarm fire at 3:08 p.m.

The fire is now at 4 alarms and burning in the 1700 block of S 10th Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are fighting a 3 alarm fire on the 1700 block of S 10th Street. Please avoid the area. No known injuries at this time. #SanJose pic.twitter.com/jMh1lV3zeu — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 3, 2020

Fire officials advise the public to avoid the area.

Updates to come.

