Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Crews battling 4-alarm fire in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire quickly turned into a 4-alarm fire in San Jose as crews continue to battle the blaze.

The San Jose Fire Department first reported a 3-alarm fire at 3:08 p.m.

The fire is now at 4 alarms and burning in the 1700 block of S 10th Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire officials advise the public to avoid the area.

Updates to come.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News