Crews battling 4-alarm fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire quickly turned into a 4-alarm fire in San Jose as crews continue to battle the blaze.
The San Jose Fire Department first reported a 3-alarm fire at 3:08 p.m.
The fire is now at 4 alarms and burning in the 1700 block of S 10th Street.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Fire officials advise the public to avoid the area.
Updates to come.
