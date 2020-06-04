Crews battling 20-acre grass fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a 20-acre grass fire in San Jose Thursday morning.
The fire is burning in a remote area near Heartland and San Felipe Road, behind California Oak Creek.
The fire, which was reported around 3 a.m., is moving “at a slow pace,” according to the San Jose Fire Department.
At this time there are 60 firefighters at the scene.
No structures are threatened and no injuries are reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
