Crews battling 20-acre grass fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a 20-acre grass fire in San Jose Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in a remote area near Heartland and San Felipe Road, behind California Oak Creek.

The fire, which was reported around 3 a.m., is moving “at a slow pace,” according to the San Jose Fire Department.

At this time there are 60 firefighters at the scene.

No structures are threatened and no injuries are reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

