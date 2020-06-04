Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Crews battling 20-acre grass fire in San Jose

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Firefighters are battling a 20-acre grass fire in San Jose Thursday morning.

The fire is burning in a remote area near Heartland and San Felipe Road, behind California Oak Creek.

The fire, which was reported around 3 a.m., is moving “at a slow pace,” according to the San Jose Fire Department.

At this time there are 60 firefighters at the scene.

No structures are threatened and no injuries are reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News