Crews battling 150-acre brush fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — Crews with the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are working to put out a brush fire burning east of Brentwood.

The fire is burning along Orwood Road.

As of 5:20 p.m., the fire was estimated at 60-acres.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported that they were assisting in fighting the blaze that had grown to 150 acres.

PG&E is monitoring weather conditions this week in 15 counties in the Bay Area and Sierra Foothills due to dry, windy, fire-prone weather conditions.

PG&E has not formally announced any planned power shutoffs as of yet, but is continuing to monitor conditions.

Contra Costa County is not one of the 15 counties that could be impacted by a power shutoff, according to PG&E

Gusty winds are expected this week in the East Bay Hills, parts of Napa and Sonoma counties and the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

This is developing, check back for updates