BYRON (KRON) — Crews battled a 2-alarm brush fire burning power lines and three structures in Byron Wednesday night.

According to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, the burned structures are in the 12000 block of the Byron Highway near Point of Timber.

Two barn structures and a mobile home were burned.

As of 7:15 p.m., the fire was contained.

The fire remains at 5 acres.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is developing, check back for updates