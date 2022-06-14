MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Units from the Milpitas and San Jose fire departments fought a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. The San Jose Fire Department said approximately 20 units and 70 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze.

The fire is located near the 1400 block of McCarthy Boulevard in Milpitas, SJFD said. Crews were first called to the fire just before 1:00 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., there were no reports of injuries or structures threatened. The Milpitas Fire Department is the lead agency on the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.