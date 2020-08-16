Crews battling brush fire in Sunol

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUNOL, California (KRON) – Firefighters are fighting a brush fire along Calaveras Rd. and Indian Creek Rd. in Alameda County.

Freemont Fire Department tweeted that they could see the smoke from the fire, but there is no fire in Freemont.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News