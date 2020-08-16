Crews battling brush fire in Sunol

SUNOL, California (KRON) – Firefighters are fighting a brush fire along Calaveras Rd. and Indian Creek Rd. in Alameda County.
Freemont Fire Department tweeted that they could see the smoke from the fire, but there is no fire in Freemont.
